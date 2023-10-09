Wedding TikTok has viewers falling in love with “beautiful” LEGO idea

A wedding TikTok has left viewers smitten over a couple’s “beautiful” way of incorporating LEGO into their ceremony.

With over a billion users, TikTok is awash with plenty of unique ideas for every occasion — and that, of course, includes weddings.

The latest wedding to go viral has garnered already over 7 million views; TikTok users praising the “beautiful” idea and swearing they’ll save it for their own big day.

The video was captured by photographer Gillian Lee, who shared the newlywed’s “creative” guest list idea — whereby they opted for a fun touch to their wedding by incorporating LEGO.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The TikTok showed wedding guests putting together LEGO Minifigures to resemble themselves with little nametags under each to avoid any confusion. The figurines were then displayed together as the official guest list.

Going by ‘gillianleephotos’ on TikTok, Gillian revealed in the caption that “all the guests had the best time putting together their LEGO pieces” and stated it was “truly such a great idea!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Viewers rushed to her comment section to express their love for the couple’s unique guest list, many insisting they “need to do this” for their own weddings.

Article continues after ad

“[Oh my God]!!! I need more information about this!!” one person wrote. Another said, “LOVE, then I could remove the people I’m not friends with anymore!”

Article continues after ad

However, investing in a LEGO guest list may cost more than some anticipate, as one user revealed; “We wanted to do this but it’s so expensive and just didn’t have the budget for it. hurts my heart every day.” A second user alleged, “That’s like $5000 right there.”

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.