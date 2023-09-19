Bride under fire for putting wedding goers at risk to “save” photos

A bride has gone viral on TikTok after putting wedding goers at risk and covering exit signs, all so they could “save” the photos they took.

Wedding prep and parties have become one of TikTok’s favorite genres over the last few years, with many couples looking for inspiration and others wanting to witness bridezillas being furious over little details.

Some clips have gone viral because brides-to-be have found super expensive dresses at rock-bottom prices, while some left the internet bemused by the menu they’ve laid out at their wedding reception.

In the case of one TikToker – Bridget (@bridgezilla) – she’s gone viral because she had the exit signs covered at her wedding venue as it was done in a bid to “save” the photos that were being taken.

Bride goes viral covering exit signs at wedding party

That’s right, the bride defied safety regulations by having the majority of illuminated exit signs covered up with wooden versions so that the aesthetic of any wedding photos would be ‘saved’ by not including them.

Bridget’s original clip has since been deleted, given the backlash, but a number of stitches are still up. That includes one from photographer Madison Anee, who was dismayed by the choice to cover up the signs. “Literally speechless – and I promise you, exit signs are not a big deal,” she said.

Plenty of viewers also voiced their concern about it. “In disbelief that the wedding venue didn’t notice,” said one. “Me as a wedding guest perishing in a fire because I couldn’t find the exit (but it’s okay because the venue is tastefully decorated),” another joked.

“There’s a photographer in the comments THANKING her,” said another, adding a concerned emoji. “The wedding party might perish but at least the photos were saved.”

Some viewers did have her back, though, saying they’d try a similar thing. “No, I agree, cover the exit,” said one.

Bridget uploaded another video of her and her husband dancing, with one commenter noting that not all of the exit signs were covered up – given that a bright red one can be seen in the background.

“You pay attention to things that most people ignore,” the bride responded, referencing the song also being used on her videos.

