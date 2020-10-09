Will Boogie2988 & Tana Mongeau go to jail? | Influenced podcast - Dexerto

TikTok stars Thomas Petrou and Bryce Hall have sparked quite the feud after Hall accused Petrou — co-founder of the Hype House — of stealing money from his own content creators.

It’s no secret that the Hype House and the Sway House aren’t on friendly terms, with the two getting into a fierce beef throughout this past year (remember that time the Sway boys drove to the Hype House to confront Chase Hudson?).

While Hall has confirmed that their feud with the Hype House is definitely real, it seems that he’s going “full send” on his distaste for the group by accusing co-founder Thomas Petrou of outright stealing money from the HH’s content creators.

During an interview with Tom Ward on October 8, Hall made some serious claims about Petrou’s business practices, stating that he’d “stolen” money from the TikTokers working underneath the content collective.

“I’ll say it — he steals money,” Hall stated. “He steals money from those kids. These kids are — I love a lot of people in the Hype House, but they are not the smartest people. …maybe not now, because I haven’t talked to them in four or five months, and maybe somebody said something to him, but he, at the beginning, was stealing money for sure.”

(Topic begins at 37:00)

Hall’s claims didn’t go unnoticed; Petrou responded to the accusations shortly thereafter, denying having ever stolen money from those in the Hype House in a pointed Instagram reply on a tea page.

“That’s a complete lie,” he wrote. “I’ve never taken a percentage of anyone in the Hype House. Ask everyone who’s a part of it. The whole reason I started this was to help the people around me make sure they weren’t getting taken advantage of by their managers and agents.”

This isn’t the first time Hall has struck out at Petrou in recent days, either; the Sway House TikToker also slammed Thomas’s spending habits, claiming that he “spends his money like an idiot” on pricey cars instead of saving up wisely.

For now, it doesn’t look like there’s any love lost between these two social media stars as things continue to escalate between two of TikTok’s biggest creators.