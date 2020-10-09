 Will Boogie2988 & Tana Mongeau go to jail? | Influenced podcast - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Will Boogie2988 & Tana Mongeau go to jail? | Influenced podcast

Published: 9/Oct/2020 13:18

by Jacob Hale
Dexerto Influenced podcast Tana Mongeau Boogie2988 Richard Lewis
YouTube: Dexerto

Share

Boogie2988 Richard Lewis Tana Mongeau

In the latest episode of the Influenced podcast, Mike Kent and Richard Lewis discuss two popular YouTubers who might be facing jail time for completely different reasons: Steven ‘Boogie2988’ Williams and Tana Mongeau.

On September 28, footage started to circulate of Boogie in a standoff with fellow content creator Frank Hassle, even firing a gun during the heated exchange to serve as a warning to Hassle, and has since handed the footage over to the Fayetteville Police Department who are running an investigation.

Advertisement

Tana’s legal issues, however, fall under a slightly different banner, as she promised fans a special kind of exclusive reward if they provide her proof that they’ve voted for Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. election, which some people are claiming is straight-up electoral fraud.

On a lighter note, Mike and Richard also discuss viral TikToker Doggface and the now-famous video that sees him skating around, listening to Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice. What a treat.

Advertisement

Make sure to watch and/or listen to the full second episode of Influenced above, and keep up with all episodes on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts!

Entertainment

Thomas Petrou slams Bryce Hall’s accusations of stealing from Hype House

Published: 9/Oct/2020 1:00

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Bryce Hall / Thomas Petrou

Share

Bryce Hall Hype House

TikTok stars Thomas Petrou and Bryce Hall have sparked quite the feud after Hall accused Petrou — co-founder of the Hype House — of stealing money from his own content creators.

It’s no secret that the Hype House and the Sway House aren’t on friendly terms, with the two getting into a fierce beef throughout this past year (remember that time the Sway boys drove to the Hype House to confront Chase Hudson?).

Advertisement

While Hall has confirmed that their feud with the Hype House is definitely real, it seems that he’s going “full send” on his distaste for the group by accusing co-founder Thomas Petrou of outright stealing money from the HH’s content creators.

During an interview with Tom Ward on October 8, Hall made some serious claims about Petrou’s business practices, stating that he’d “stolen” money from the TikTokers working underneath the content collective.

Advertisement

“I’ll say it — he steals money,” Hall stated. “He steals money from those kids. These kids are — I love a lot of people in the Hype House, but they are not the smartest people. …maybe not now, because I haven’t talked to them in four or five months, and maybe somebody said something to him, but he, at the beginning, was stealing money for sure.”

(Topic begins at 37:00)

Advertisement

Hall’s claims didn’t go unnoticed; Petrou responded to the accusations shortly thereafter, denying having ever stolen money from those in the Hype House in a pointed Instagram reply on a tea page.

“That’s a complete lie,” he wrote. “I’ve never taken a percentage of anyone in the Hype House. Ask everyone who’s a part of it. The whole reason I started this was to help the people around me make sure they weren’t getting taken advantage of by their managers and agents.”

Thomas Petrou denies Bryce Hall's allegations of stealing money from Hype House creators.

This isn’t the first time Hall has struck out at Petrou in recent days, either; the Sway House TikToker also slammed Thomas’s spending habits, claiming that he “spends his money like an idiot” on pricey cars instead of saving up wisely.

Advertisement

For now, it doesn’t look like there’s any love lost between these two social media stars as things continue to escalate between two of TikTok’s biggest creators.