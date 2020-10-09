Will Boogie2988 & Tana Mongeau go to jail? | Influenced podcast - Dexerto

In the latest episode of the Influenced podcast, Mike Kent and Richard Lewis discuss two popular YouTubers who might be facing jail time for completely different reasons: Steven ‘Boogie2988’ Williams and Tana Mongeau.
On September 28, footage started to circulate of Boogie in a standoff with fellow content creator Frank Hassle, even firing a gun during the heated exchange to serve as a warning to Hassle, and has since handed the footage over to the Fayetteville Police Department who are running an investigation.
Tana’s legal issues, however, fall under a slightly different banner, as she promised fans a special kind of exclusive reward if they provide her proof that they’ve voted for Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. election, which some people are claiming is straight-up electoral fraud.
On a lighter note, Mike and Richard also discuss viral TikToker Doggface and the now-famous video that sees him skating around, listening to Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice. What a treat.
