Why Bryce Hall and Addison Rae unfollowed each other on social media

Published: 3/Dec/2020 20:05

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Addison Rae

Addison Rae Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have become TikTok’s star couple, finally confirming their confusing romance just a few days ago — but the two have suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading to speculation among fans.

Bryce and Addison — affectionately referred to as ‘Braddison’ by shippers — are two of TikTok’s most popular content creators, who were long rumored to be secretly dating despite their protests to the contrary.

However, on November 30, the two confirmed that they are officially dating, and have been together for nearly two months (although they did break up earlier this year after just three days).

Despite their overt affection and lovey-dovey posts online, the two suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading some fans to fear the worst.

Bryce Hall Addison Rae Instagram unfollow screenshots tiktokinsiders
Instagram: @tiktokinsiders
Fans were quick to notice that Bryce and Addison had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, it seems that the “unfollowing” was all a joke, as the couple have been openly laughing about a potential “breakup date” between them following their first official romance that only lasted three days.

As it turns out, the “breakup date” may have also came about as the result of an anonymous tip sent to media outlets and tea pages, which claimed that the entire “Braddison” relationship had been faked for views.

“Their relationship is completely fake,” the tip reads. “I work for Addison’s management company and it’s all for publicity and drama. They even have a tentative breakup date of December 3.”

Braddison anonymous tip
Instagram: @tiktokinsiders
An anonymous tip claimed that “Braddison” was a relationship completely faked for social media.

Luckily, it seems that fans are taking the supposed joke well, and are pretty amused at the TikTokers for firing subtle shots at paparazzi and drama by unfollowing each other to further “stir the pot.”

“At least they can take a joke,” one commenter said of the situation.

“Please, they are literally trolling y’all,” another wrote.

 

For now, it looks like the new couple is doing quite well, if their social media posts are anything to go by. Already holding photoshoots with each other and hyping each other up online, it looks like “Braddison” is here to stay after months of denial and fan speculation.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.