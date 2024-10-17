YouTube CEO personally gives IShowSpeed 10M Diamond Play Button

YouTube’s CEO, Neal Mohan, personally presented streaming star IShowSpeed with his 10 million subscriber Play Button during a meeting with content creators on October 17.

IShowSpeed is one of the most famous streamers on the net thanks to his viral trips abroad, over-the-top challenges, and eye-popping feats of athleticism.

Speed has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few months, finishing his Southeast Asia tour with over 110 million total views and even becoming the world’s #1 English-speaking streamer of all time.

In fact, Speed reached 30 million subscribers during his trip and has goals to travel through the Middle East next — but he’s only just now getting his official Play Button for all his efforts.

YouTube: Live Speedy IShowSpeed is so popular that he drew massive crowds of fans during his trip through Southeast Asia.

The Diamond Play Button is gifted to YouTubers for reaching the 10 million subscriber mark. After that, they must wait until they reach 50 million subs to get their next reward; the custom creator award.

After reaching 30 million subscribers in September, Speed met up with YouTube CEO Neal Mohan on October 17, who stood for a photo with the streamer while personally handing over his Diamond Play Button.

Speed wasn’t the only creator to shake hands with YouTube’s CEO that day, either; Mohan also linked up with Game Theory founder MatPat, who famously retired from content creation in 2023.

At the time of writing, both Speed and Mohan have yet to offer a public comment on their meeting — but fans have mixed feelings about the ordeal, with some arguing Mohan’s gesture came a little too late.

“Just 20 million subs late,” one viewer wrote on Twitter/X.

“Linking up with the CEO… Finally, Speed is getting the respect he deserves from YouTube,” another said.

This is just the latest big win for Speed after he received his very own Prime Hydration flavor in September 2024, as well as impressing Olympic athlete Frederick Richard for his attempt at breaking the world record for most backflips completed in a 24-hour period.