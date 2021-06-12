Where is TikTok Room? Creators give update after account disappears - Dexerto

One of Instagram’s most popular tea accounts, ‘TikTokRoom,’ has updated followers on their situation following the account disappearing for an extended period of time.

In a world where influencer drama is happening left, right, and center, it has fallen on tea accounts and drama channels to collate all the drama in one place so fans can easily stay updated on the biggest things happening on social media.

TikTokRoom is one account in particular that has gained quite a large following, and it’s become one of the most talked-about tea pages in the influencer space. While many fans love the page for keeping up to date, some influencers like the D’Amelio sisters have spoken out about pages like these in the past.

Advertisement

However, in recent months, TikTokRoom has been facing a series of issues that has led to the account repeatedly being taken down, rendering it inaccessible.

Around the start of June, the same issue occurred again, with the page suddenly getting taken down out of the blue. Some fans are growing concerned, as this period of inactivity seems to be longer than last time.

On June 12, they gave followers an update on the situation.”Hey guys thank you for being patient,” they wrote. “We’re fixing some things, it’s taking longer than usual but tysm for being patient.”

Hey guys thank you for being patient. We’re fixing some things, it’s taking longer then usual but tysm for being patient ❤️ dm tea here — TIKTOKROOM (@thetiktokroom) June 12, 2021

They also added: “Sorry for the long wait though, we usually never have y’all waiting this long. But we have to fix stuff since you guys know this problem has been happening for a while now.”

Advertisement

Sorry for the long wait though , we usually never have y’all waiting this long. But we have to fix stuff since you guys know this problem has been happening for awhile now — TIKTOKROOM (@thetiktokroom) June 12, 2021

It’s not clear exactly what the issue is that’s getting the page taken down so often, but it may continue to be an issue in the future even once the page is reactivated.

When will TikTok room be back?

The creators said they hope to have their Instagram account reinstated by “next week,” but described it only as a possible time frame.

next week coming possibly! — TIKTOKROOM (@thetiktokroom) June 12, 2021

In the meantime, they are posting drama and influencer updates on their actual TikTok account, which is serving as a temporary way for people to access the page.

Related News

They did stress, however, that they haven’t made any new Instagram accounts, and that people should unfollow the fake accounts that are popping up if they believe them to be genuine.

Advertisement

WE HAVE NO NEW INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS. UNFOLLOW THE FAKE ONES! — TIKTOKROOM (@thetiktokroom) June 12, 2021

With this deactivation happening in the middle of the huge TikTokers vs. YouTubers event, there’s no doubt that many will be missing the updates from TikTok Room.