Dixie D’Amelio grilled by fans after teasing Niall Horan TikTok collab

TikTok royalty Dixie D’amelio has teased an upcoming collab with former One Direction member Niall Horan. The star tweeted Niall on July 8, inviting him to “make some TikToks” with her. The reaction from fans has been mixed, with some calling for the D’amelio sisters to “stay away.”

Dixie has previously worked with Niall’s former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. The pair collaborated on Christmas single ‘Naughty List,’ released in December 2020.

The song received a less-than-favourable fan reaction, with many expressing hurt that Liam chose to work with Dixie. One Direction fans insisted that the song was “embarrassing” and questioned Liam’s “credibility.”

On July 8, Dixie hinted at a new 1D-themed collaboration. This time, with ‘Slow Hands’ singer Niall Horan.

In a Twitter exchange lasting 2 hours, Niall appeared to reach out to the D’amelios. Dixie then asked Niall to film with her, stating in a further tweet that she found the interaction “scary.”

Whether a collaboration is already on the cards remains to be seen. Fans speculate that the pair may be releasing some content soon.

heyyyyy let’s make some tiktoks 🤠 https://t.co/OkWPM8VlvQ — dixie (@dixiedamelio) July 8, 2021

Fans react to Niall and Dixie’s exchange

Dedicated 1D fans have rallied around the singer in support. “He’s so precious,” wrote one fan. “Niall TikToker era,” tweeted another. Others have implied that Niall’s TikTok presence may shake things up. “Worry about your careers,” one fan addressed to existing TikTok stars. Another fan simply said, “oh no.”

Dixie’s fanbase seemed excited about the partnership. “Bestie, are you out to collab with all 1D members?” tweeted one fan. “Teach him your dance moves eyyyy (sic)” wrote another.

dixie bestie, are u out to collaborate with all 1d members?😭😭 — kayla ¡ (@planetlivie) July 8, 2021

The response, however, wasn’t entirely free from negativity. “Stay away from him,” a dedicated Niall fan responded.

stay away from niallpic.twitter.com/P3zmxwZSpU — stuti (@lwtcors) July 9, 2021

A fan’s tweet stating “free Niall” currently has over 2,000 likes.

free Niall pic.twitter.com/dkxAMw7w5U — joana reading collision 🍵 (@halosfairyy) July 8, 2021

Could this potential collab help Dixie win the One Direction fans over?