Former Fortnite star Hamlinz makes random Twitch return after over a year off

Former Fortnite pro Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin made a sudden return to Twitch on March 8, after more than a year away from streaming, much to his fans’ delight.

Hamlinz was a huge name in Fortnite when the Epic Games battle royale was at its peak in 2017 and 2018, as part of a trio alongside Daequan and Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani that dominated both in-game and in the Twitch viewership rankings.

Not only were they great at the game but they were wildly entertaining too, and you never knew what you’d get in a Hamlinz stream.

Over the years, Hamlinz and Daequan both have streamed very sporadically, on and off with no real consistency, much to the disappointment of their viewers.

Now, after more than a year, Hamlinz made a random return to Twitch, this time appearing on an alt account named ‘smallmanbigworld’ rather than his main, playing some Sea of Thieves with no face cam.

He even busted out one of his iconic freestyles, a throwback to his peak Fortnite days and something that his viewers loved almost unanimously, despite some of the questionable lyrics, admitting that he was “a little rusty.”

This is the first time Hamlinz has streamed on either his main or his alt account since January 17, 2022, marking almost 14 months since he last went live.

Before that, Hamlinz made a big return to Twitch in September 2021, though that didn’t end up lasting too long, preceding his biggest break yet which has now ended.

Whether this becomes more of a regular thing for Hamlinz remains to be seen, but it goes without saying that his legion of fans will still love seeing him go live, no matter how long it’s been since they last watched.