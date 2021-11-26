Hamlinz & Daequan Twitch hiatus explained by NRG Thoom house member

NRG’s Daequan and Hamlinz have been on a bit of content creation hiatus in the last few weeks, with fans left in the dark as to why. However, Thoom House member Philly has cleared things up.

The entertaining pair of Daequan and Hamlinz exploded in popularity as Fortnite was taking over Twitch and the internet the whole. Though, they both took extended breaks while under the TSM banner.

Back in August, the pair resurfaced after a year away from the spotlight, as they joined NRG and launched the Thoom House alongside a handful of their friends.

That meant a return to Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter for the pair. Though, after a hot start of making content, they’ve both taken breaks again from streaming and YouTube. They’ve been active on Twitter a bit, but not answered fan questions about when content might start flowing again.

Well, after going live on Twitch on November 22, Thoom House member has shed a bit of light on what’s been going on.

In terms of a lack of content from the group as a whole, he explained that they’re trying to move away from YouTube challenges and focus on more IRL (in-real-life) content, but they’ve had technical difficulties in getting that set up.

As for Hamlinz’s absence specifically, he believes his pal is taking time for himself after going hard upon returning. “I think after streaming for so long, every day for a straight month, it gets you mentally. So, he’s just getting a refresh,” Philly said, answering fan questions. “And like, think about it, Hamz wants to do IRL content but he can’t, so he’s forced to stream video games, so he’s probably burnt out right now and taking some rest.”

Philly noted that everyone is still at their house and “doing fine” they’re just waiting to do the content they want to do.

When that return will be is anyone’s guess at this point. Hamlinz hasn’t streamed since early November, while Daequan’s Twitch absence stretches back to early September. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.