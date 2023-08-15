When will IShowSpeed stream again? Streamer finally returns home from hospital

IShowSpeed has finally returned home after a few weeks in the hospital in Japan, but he’s yet to start streaming again. Here’s what we know about when he could be back.

As he has risen up in the livestreaming world over the last year or so, IShowSpeed has barely missed days without a stream of some kind. That’s counting those that have been interrupted by technical difficulties or outside interference.

However, that schedule has been interrupted in the last few weeks. Speed had traveled to Japan to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in action against the likes of PSG, but ended up suffering from cluster headaches. Part of his face swelled up and the streamer was left hospitalized.

He provided some updates from the hospital and streamed long enough on August 3 to see his channel break the 19 million subscriber mark. Though, he’s since returned home and is apparently hesitant to stream.

IShowSpeed finally travels home from Japan

That’s right, Speed finally traveled home from Tokoyo on August 8, around three weeks after heading to Japan in the first place as the swelling and headaches had finally subsided.

Speed’s editor, Slipperrz, has suggested that a stream could be around the corner, but the streamer wants to be 100% ready to avoid any further interruptions.

“As of yesterday (August 13) he said he’s getting impatient with it and wants to but is still worried about streaming when not at 100% because he wants to come back and consistently stream not take another break right away,” he tweeted on August 14.

When will IShowSpeed return to streaming?

There isn’t a definitive date for Speed’s return to streaming, but it does seem like he’s inching closer toward it and it’s only a matter of time before he’s back.

August 14 had been on the cards but that plan fell through. So maybe a weekend stream come August 18 orso is a possibility given that would give him another few days of rest.

We’ll just have to wait and see, however. Though, once we know more, we’ll update this article.