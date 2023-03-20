Who is still together from Love is Blind?

There have been three complete seasons of Love is Blind US, with a fourth on the way in March 2023, but are any of the couples from previous seasons still together? Here’s everything to know.

Netflix reality dating show Love is Blind aired its first season in 2020, and it was a huge hit across the world, with fans loving the social experiment.

The show went on to have two more seasons, with a fourth set to start airing on March 24, 2023.

A number of couples were formed as a result of the show, but are any of them still together? Here’s everything to know.

Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton

Lauren and Cameron met in Season 1 of Love is Blind, and got married in the finale when it was filmed in 2018. As of 2023, the couple are still together, and the pair even released a book together titled, ‘Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way,’ in which they discuss their journey together.

Amber Pike & Matthew Barnett

Amber and Matthew are another couple that got married during Season 1 back when it was filmed in 2018. The pair are still going strong in 2023, sharing frequent posts together on social media.

“Thank you for always pushing me to be my best self, for being my rock, and for filling my heart with joy and laughter. You are my everything and I’m blessed to spend every day with you,” Matthew wrote in a February Instagram post.

Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux

Alexa and Brennon met in Season 3 of Love is Blind, and they married in the summer of 2021. In 2023, the pair are still together, with Brennon telling Women’s Health that marriage has been “wonderful” so far.

“All the serious issues we really honestly discussed on the show, and that’s why we fell in love so quickly and so wholeheartedly,” he said.

Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton

Colleen and Matt married in the summer of 2021 as part of Season 3, and as of 2023, they are still together. In February, Matt shared an Instagram post about a Valentine’s Day weekend they had, and the pair have uploaded multiple social media posts together since the show.

For more Love is Blind news and updates, check out our page here.