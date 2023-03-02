When does Love is Blind Season 4 start? Episode 1 release date

Popular reality dating show Love is Blind is back for a new season in 2023 — here’s everything to know about when you’ll be able to watch Love is Blind Season 4.

Love is Blind is a dating show which premiered its first season on Netflix in February 2020. The series sees a group of singles get to know each other from within purpose-built ‘pods,’ where they can talk to each other, but cannot see each other.

To meet face-to-face with another contestant, a marriage proposal must be accepted. Engaged couples go on to meet at a resort where they can better get to know each other. By the end of the series, couples have to decide whether or not to marry their partner from the show.

Fans are excited for the next season of the hit show, with Season 4 set to release in 2023. Here’s when the first episode will be dropping.

When does Love is Blind Season 4 start?

Love is Blind Season 4 will start on March 24, 2023, with the first five episodes being added in one go. Following this, new episodes will be added each Friday until the finale.

The episodes will release as follows:

March 24: Episodes 1-5

Episodes 1-5 March 31: Episodes 6-8

Episodes 6-8 April 7: Episodes 9-11

Episodes 9-11 April 14: Episode 12

What day do new Love is Blind episodes release?

New episodes of Love is Blind will be added to Netflix each Friday, beginning March 24. For more information about the release schedule of Love is Blind, see above.

When will Love is Blind Season 4 finish?

The final episode of Love is Blind Season 4 is set to air on April 14.

This season the show is set in Seattle, and is set to be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. You will be able to keep up with the show by watching the episodes as they release on Netflix.

