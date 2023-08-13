What is Zepotha on TikTok? 1987 horror movie trend explained

While browsing TikTok, you may have spotted references to Zepotha, which is supposedly a 1987 horror movie. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok stands as one of the most widely used social media platforms, drawing millions of users each day who come to the app to share their own videos and browse content on their For You Page.

Over the years, many inside jokes and memes have been popping up on the app, sparking new trends. Some of the most popular examples include references to a mysterious mayonnaise incident, and users spamming “Only in Ohio” under random videos.

The latest trend that’s been making the rounds on TikTok sees users commenting about a so-called indie horror flick called Zepotha that they remember watching in their childhood.

What is the Zepotha trend on TikTok?

TikTok users are convincing themselves that a 1987 horror movie called Zepotha is a real film, despite it never actually being made. The trend appears to have been started by content creator Emily Jeffri.

In her video, she wrote: “OK so new bit idea: what if we created a fake 80s horror movie called ‘Zepotha’ and started commenting ‘omg u look exactly like that one girl from Zepotha’ or ‘wait, u look exactly like ____ from Zepotha’ on every thirst trap we see.

“Together we will witness new lore develop, main characters will emerge, etc. & we can convince thousands of people that this weirdly titled 80s horror film actually exists.”

The video quickly went viral with 3.6 million views, and many users are now fooling TikTokers into believing that Zepotha is a real movie from 36 years ago. However, those who’ve not come across Emily’s video have been left confused as they couldn’t find the film anywhere on the internet.

Those who are playing along have even created a number of made-up queer Zepotha characters named Maxine, Alaine, Cole, and Danny. Some have also created fan art dedicated to them.

But users who are out of the loop regarding the mysterious movie have urged others to help them find it so they can see what the hype is all about. However, they’re instead given the reason that the indie flick is not available on the internet and only exists on DVDs and VHS.

This is not the first inside joke has blown up on TikTok in 2023, after people started spamming ‘Waffle House has a new host‘ under videos without context.