What is YouTube Shorts? TikTok’s next big competitor

Published: 27/Jan/2021 13:19

by Alice Hearing
Pixabay

Since TikTok’s existence was threatened by a potential ban in the US, short video apps hoping to take over where TikTok left off came out in droves.

Most notably, these included Instagram Reels, Triller, and now YouTube Shorts. While TikTok no longer looks death in the face, the apps that fast-tracked their development are still alive and thriving, proving that despite Vine’s untimely departure, short video is a profitable medium.

As of yet, none of these platforms have managed to fully rival TikTok’s insane success — it has over 1 billion users globally. However, YouTube Shorts has shown to be pretty successful since it was first launched and tested.

YouTube recently revealed that Shorts are hitting 3.5 billion views per day during its early test run in India. CEO Susan Wojcicki announced in a post that the company will be expanding Shorts to new markets in the coming year.

YouTube Shorts
YouTube
Shorts are hitting 3.5 billion views per day during its early test run in India

What is YouTube Shorts?

Shorts can be accessed via the YouTube app and looks very similar to TikTok. It gives users the ability to add music, change the speed of the clip, and use a timer. Clips of up to 6o seconds can be created, but if you use the Shorts camera, videos are limited to 15 seconds. YouTube recommends only uploading clips of 15 seconds or less.

To create a Short, go into the YouTube app and click on the large plus sign in the middle of the menu. From there you can record and trim any video, then upload it with a title and description.

To view Shorts, some users will have a shelf on their explore page where you can enter a rolling feed of videos, but since this is in beta mode, not everyone will have access. You can also view Shorts by searching, or finding a channel that will upload them.

One user who has managed to thrive from Shorts is Jake Fellman, who frequently uploads Among Us parodies. In the space of just 30 days, he gained over 1 million subscribers through Shorts alone, and now is close to hitting 3 million subscribers.

Although, it won’t work for everyone, especially if you’re looking to make a profit. Right now, YouTube says ads will not be served on videos, nor will they generate YouTube Premium subscription revenue.

YouTube has also confirmed that they do not contribute to YouTube’s Partner Programme eligibility, but subscribers gained from these videos will still count. Despite this, YouTube says there may be opportunities to monetize these videos in the future.

Entertainment

YouTuber Danny Duncan finally blows up his long-suffering Tesla

Published: 27/Jan/2021 12:06

by Jacob Hale
danny duncan destroys Tesla
YouTube: Danny Duncan

YouTuber Danny Duncan has put his Tesla Model 3 through hell since buying it, and has finally done the best thing for it by blowing it up completely.

Danny Duncan’s wacky style of content is definitely divisive. Fans love that they never know what to expect from him, while his critics might question some of the decisions he’s made, such as destroying his house with an indoor baseball pitching machine.

One regular victim of Danny’s, though, is his Tesla, which has definitely seen better days. Since buying it, he’s ripped the roof off, had people crash into it, broken the windows and done just about everything imaginable. To contrast, on his other Tesla, he’s lovingly applied a pair of bull horns to the front.

While some may consider a Tesla a dream car, it seems Danny doesn’t quite have the same affinity for his.

danny duncan tesla bull horns
Instagram: dannyduncan69
Danny Duncan has put one of his Teslas through hell for the sake of content.

After hitting it with golf balls and punching off the wing mirror, Danny finally decided it was time to blow the whole thing up in his January 27 upload.

Using Tannerite, a brand of binary explosive targets, Duncan started taking shots at his Tesla from afar, even injuring himself in the process.

Despite the cut to his head, Danny managed to hit his target and watched his Tesla blow up with lightning speed, right before his eyes. The car was almost fully flipped over, blowing the doors and trunk in, leaving it literally looking like a shell of its former self. Danny wasn’t impressed, though, moaning that “it didn’t do sh*t” because he “thought the b**ch was going to go in the air.”

Topic starts at 4:39

While most stunts are done with a “Don’t try this at home” tag applied, in true Danny Duncan fashion he actually advises fans do try it at home. Though for many of us, finding a Tesla to blow up is far easier said than done.

Needless to say, Duncan makes a decent amount of money and this probably isn’t much of a loss to him — in fact, his BMW i8 is probably scared stiff right now.