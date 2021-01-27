Logo
Entertainment

Bryce Hall begs “weirdo” TikTok fans to stop sending drones to spy on him

Published: 27/Jan/2021 6:23 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 6:24

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bryce Hall Drones
Instagram: Bryce Hall

Share

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall has had enough of “weirdo” TikTok fans trying to send drones to invade his property and privacy and promised he will take matters into his own hands if he ever sees one again.

TikTok influencers like Bryce Hall have to deal with creepy fans and their antics from time to time. It’s an unfortunate downside to their immense popularity and highly publicized lifestyle.

However, Bryce Hall, in particular, hasn’t had an ideal start to 2021. He already had to deal with a creepy stalker invading his house. Fortunately, he contacted the police, and nobody was harmed. Now he’s had to deal with a different kind of trespass on his property – flying drones.

Bryce Hall poses for a vlog intro
YouTube: Bryce Hall
Bryce Hall is sick and tired of “creepy” fans invading his property and privacy.

It appears that some fans have been sending drones on his property to spy on him. It’s hard to tell whether it’s a prank or something more sinister, but that’s beside the point. It’s a gross invasion of privacy regardless of the intention.

Bryce has had enough. He vented about it on Twitter and didn’t mince his words.

“Stop flying drones to look into my house… f**king weirdos,” he wrote. It sparked a discussion between his followers. Most of them were appalled and pointed out that this kind of behavior is “disgusting” and “illegal.”

Bryce Hall was understandably frustrated about the situation. It’s an invasion of privacy and technically a form of trespassing. Plus, since drones can capture and share unwanted footage on the internet, it could have had disastrous consequences.

“I swear, next time I see a drone by my house, I will personally fly my drone into yours and break both of them,” he added in a subsequent post. Some followers thought his reaction was hilarious.

However, the majority of them believe it’s warranted and urged him to do it.

It’s a serious issue that nobody would want to go through. But unfortunately, it’s not that uncommon for influencers and other internet personalities to have to deal with these kinds of situations.

David Dobrik was recently left terrified after a fan broke into his house with a Door Dash meal. Roman Atwood also revealed that a situation with a stalker forced him off YouTube.

Bryce will undoubtedly hope his comments and threats have discouraged others from flying drones onto his property. However, it’s probably a good idea for him to bump up his security and surveillance to help nip it in the bud once and for all.

Entertainment

Jake Paul aiming to beat Jorge Masvidal’s KO record against Ben Askren

Published: 27/Jan/2021 4:24 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 4:26

by Brad Norton
Jorge Masvidal with Jake Paul
Instagram: gamebredfighter / YouTube: ESPN MMA

Share

Jake Paul

Jake Paul is all set to lock horns with retired MMA athlete Ben Askren on April 17 and the internet celeb has made it clear he’s aiming for the fastest knockout in combat sports history.

Jake Paul’s next professional fight is now set in stone. A January 26 announcement revealed a finalized bout agreement with former Bellator champion Ben Askren. After weeks of online callouts, the two will meet inside a ring for a boxing match in a matter of months.

Paul isn’t just aiming for a simple win, however. The social media star is already calling his shots and gunning for a rapid knockout over Askren. “It’ll end up being a 1-2 round fight,” he said confidently in an interview with Ariel Helwani for ESPN.

In fact, Paul revealed that he’s “linking up” with UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal for one specific reason. “Hopefully I can knock Ben out faster than Masvidal.”

Masvidal sent shockwaves throughout the sporting world on July 6, 2019, when he knocked out Askren with a flying knee. It shattered records as the fastest knockout in UFC history and now, Paul is aiming to do one better with Masvidal’s guidance. 

“He’s gonna help me train for this fight,” he said. “Seems like a lofty goal but if I can get under 4.9 seconds then I can break his record.”

“I’ve been talking to my team about this… I’m too sharp right now. Even just in practice this morning, I’m too sharp, I’m too fast.”

Jorge Masvidal on Jake Paul's Instagram story
Instagram: JakePaul
Paul previously trained with Masvidal ahead of his January 2020 bout with AnEsonGib.

Coming off a viral knockout over former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, Paul’s clash with Askren will be a significant step up in competition. Askren is a former MMA champion in multiple organizations and competed on the US Olympic wrestling team in 2008.

Despite his accolades, Paul appears more confident than ever in his striking prowess. “He’s slow and my speed will immediately show. He will be getting hit from every single angle.

“There’s not much he can do, he’s never had a boxing match. It’s different from MMA. When you’re hurt, you can’t just shoot your little takedowns, Ben, you can’t do that buddy.”

The relevant section begins at the 4:20 mark below.

Eclipsing Masvidal’s KO record over Askren is a clear goal, though Paul remains confident in an early finish, even if it goes beyond the five-second mark. “It’s not gonna go long,” he doubled down. “I don’t even think he’ll hit me.”

The two will be facing off in an eight-round boxing match on April 17. Meanwhile, Paul’s older brother Logan is also preparing for a major contest in the coming months. He’ll be taking on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20.