TikTok just released a new app & it’s just like Instagram

TikTok has launched a new app called Whee on the Google Play Store, which bears a striking resemblance to Meta’s Instagram.

ByteDance’s TikTok has quietly published the Whee app on the Play Store, as spotted by APKMirror founder Artem Russakovskii. Whee is a social app described as the “best place for close friends to share life moments”.

“Whee is a new social app created to keep you connected with your close friends through life’s spontaneous moments. Capture and share real-life photos that only your friends can see, allowing you to be your most authentic self,” the Play Store description of Whee reads.

The social media app has an interface and features similar to Instagram. On the home screen, there’s a feed to scroll through, a place to send direct messages, and a button to make your own post. The app allows you to share pictures, and like and comment on the stuff your friends put up too.

Whee is currently live on the Google Play Store but isn’t available for download in the US. We checked Apple’s App Store and couldn’t find it there either.

Russakovskii claims the TikTok app is “live in over a dozen countries,” but they haven’t specified exactly which ones. TikTok didn’t immediately respond to Dexerto’s request for comment.

Whee isn’t the first app TikTok released to compete with Instagram. On April 17, we reported that TikTok had started rolling out a new app called TikTok Notes, which has Instagram-like features but a Pinterest-like feed. That app has yet to see a wider rollout.

TikTok and ByteDance are fighting a new law that would force them to sell TikTok’s US operations or face a ban. This legal battle could decide the fate of the app, which has over 150 million American users.