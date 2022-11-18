What is TikTok’s viral ‘butter, fly, butterfly’ emoji challenge?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTokers have been loving a viral challenge that has them using a viral filter to try and get three available emojis in the right order — “butter, fly” and “butterfly.”

TikTok is the best place to go to stay up to date with the latest viral trends online, with new content being uploaded to the platform and going super viral on a constant basis.

One thing that many users love is challenges, and the latest one to go viral on the app uses a filter called ‘TapTap BFB’ by janmahavan.

This effect allows users to tap the screen and generate an emoji where they tapped, which will be either the butter emoji, the fly emoji, or the butterfly emoji.

The emojis appear in a random order, and you never know which one will pop up next, so users have challenged themselves to try and get the order of butter, fly, and then, butterfly.

Many have decided to do this challenge in pairs, passing the phone between them to attempt the correct order. If they get the wrong emoji, they pass the phone to the next person, and then continue with this until someone ‘wins.’

Videos of people attempting this challenge have proven to be a big hit on the app, generating millions of likes and views.

To add an extra hilarious layer to their videos, users have also been using some of the new TikTok voice filters that make you sound like you have a different voice, which has spawned multiple different trends of their own.

“Never laughed so hard omg,” wrote one commenter in response to a video participating in the trend. “LMAO the voice change makes this so much better,” said another.

This trend has already garnered millions of views, and more are participating every day as the challenge makes its way across people’s For You Pages.