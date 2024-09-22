How to get the viral ‘Perfect Pitch’ filter on TikTok

While using TikTok, you might have come across videos of people attempting the viral ‘Perfect Pitch’ challenge filter.

The ‘Perfect Pitch’ filter is the latest trend to go viral on TikTok. It involves controlling a fluffy ball that must rise through holes on walls marked with the musical notes: “do,” “re,” “mi,” “fa,” “so,” “la,” “ti,” and “do.” However, the twist is that your voice determines whether the ball rises or falls.

When the game begins, you’ll need to sing each note correctly in order to advance. If you miss a note, the ball will drop, and you’ll have to try again. If you succeed, the ball makes it to the top, and you win the challenge.

Article continues after ad

This effect has been garnering millions of views on the app, as users attempt the fun challenge. Even singer Charlie Puth, known for his perfect pitch, gave the filter a try but surprisingly stumbled on the “ti” note. His video has racked up over 72.2 million views.

Article continues after ad

How to do the viral ‘Perfect Pitch’ trend on TikTok

To join in on the viral trend, you’ll need to make sure your TikTok app is updated, then follow these steps to access the ‘Perfect Pitch’ filter:

Open TikTok. Search for the filter’s creator, ‘gamingfilterpro.’ Once on their profile, tap the ‘Effects’ icon (represented by a star wand). Scroll down and click on ‘Perfect Pitch Challenge 2.’ Tap ‘Use this effect’ to start playing.

Once you’re in, you can start hitting those notes and see if you have what it takes to conquer the viral ‘Perfect Pitch’ challenge! Whether you’re a seasoned vocalist or just looking for fun, it’s a great way to test your musical accuracy.

Article continues after ad

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here on how to find and use them, including the ‘Scream Chicken’ game filter and the falling filter.