What is TikTok’s viral ‘big straw’ challenge?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

The viral ‘big straw challenge’ is making a comeback on TikTok, with people using cardboard tubes as straws — but the trend could have potentially dangerous consequences.

TikTok is the best place to go to stay up to date with the latest trends and challenges sweeping the internet, and many of them have the potential to return and go viral all over again, even years after they first emerged.

That is the case for the ‘big straw challenge,’ which became popular on the app in 2020, and is now seeing a resurgence in 2022.

The challenge involves participants using a cardboard tube or something similar as a substitute for a straw, attempting to drink large quantities of liquid through it.

Many users have uploaded their attempts at the challenge, and although some initially seem to be able to suck up a lot of liquid, it often results in the participants coughing and spluttering as a result of their attempt.

Some of the videos featuring the challenge even now have a warning attached from TikTok, saying: “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

Although some commenters were entertained by people trying this risky challenge, others warned people against trying it.

Videos from users who have attempted the challenge have garnered millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes, but we don’t recommend trying this one out for yourself, due to the potential risks involved.

The big straw challenge isn’t the only dangerous trend to become popular on TikTok. Things like the Orbeez shooting trend and the fire mirror challenge have prompted warnings from experts, due to the potential consequences of attempting them.