What is the viral ‘Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub’ TikTok trend?

TikTokers are showing off the most chaotic pictures and videos of their pets as part of the viral ‘Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub’ trend that’s going viral on the platform.

Short-form video platform TikTok is one of the best places to stay up to date with the latest trends, and there are constantly new ones going viral on the app, inspiring thousands of users to participate.

Many of these trends are based on viral audios, or ‘sounds’ as they are known on the app, as is the case for the ‘Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub’ trend that has been sweeping TikTok throughout September and October.

In the song, voices can be heard singing different names for the devil or demons: “Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub. Asmodeus, Satanus, Lucifer.” These lyrics are originally from a song called Year Zero by the band Ghost.

As part of the trend, people have been pairing each name up with a video of their pet, pausing the video on the most chaotic frame, usually showing their pet pulling a bizarre facial expression.

According to Know Your Meme, this trend first started with user @carponasi, who posted images of their cat to the song in a video that garnered over 100,000 likes.

Many users went on the replicate the trend with their own pets, and some of the videos participating have amassed tens of millions of views.

“Idk why this sound is so funny I can’t keep it together,” read one comment on a viral video featuring the trend. “This audio is the best thing ever,” said another.

These viral videos have prompted hundreds of other users to make their own version of this trend, and viewers are absolutely loving it. As it continues to spread across the platform, now would be the perfect time to make a video of your own for the trend.