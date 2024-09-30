What is Hopecore? Wholesome viral trend explained

TikTok’s ongoing ‘Hopecore’ trend is still going viral, as creators use this term in their videos to read positivity.

‘Hopecore’ is a viral trend on TikTok that emerged in late 2023 and gained significant momentum through 2024. The aesthetic centers around feel-good and uplifting videos made to invoke hope and positivity in viewers.

These clips often include montages of wholesome moments, splicing together videos of people doing kind or heartwarming things. What started as sports-related content evolved into more wholesome edits, showing animals, kids, and elderly people engaging in simple, yet touching acts of joy or compassion.

The phrase “life is beautiful” often pops up in Hopecore videos during these touching moments, reinforcing the trend’s focus on optimism and human connection.

Popular music choices in Hopecore videos often include older, soulful artists like Bob Marley, Neil Diamond, and Frank Sinatra.

The trend shares similarities with other internet movements celebrating the indomitable human spirit, offering a more earnest and heartfelt spin on viral memes.

One of the earliest Hopecore videos that helped shape the movement was posted by TikToker waxyegg on January 27, 2023. This edit featured a clip from Kung Fu Panda 2 in which Po tells Lord Shen that scars heal.

Though initially centered on sports clips, Hopecore’s appeal broadened. One of the most viral examples came on July 12, 2024, when TikToker hopecore.o posted a video of toddlers reacting to wearing prescription glasses for the first time.

The touching moment resonated globally, racking up over 100 million views and 23 million likes within just two months.

The Hopecore trend continues to grow, with content creators sharing wholesome content tagged under #Hopecore, promoting joy, hope, and emotional connections.

This is just one of the many viral “-core” trends on TikTok, alongside other popular examples like ‘underconsumption core‘ and ‘millennial-core.’