What is the Vegeta Cult on TikTok? Viral profile picture trend takes over

Thousands of TikTok users are participating in the new ‘Vegeta Cult,’ with many confused by the sudden appearance of green jackets in everyone’s profile pictures.

TikTok is the new home of the internet’s most viral trends, and whether that’s dances, songs, memes, or life hacks, everything has the potential to go hugely viral on the platform.

But one of the wildest trends the app has seen has been the ‘cult’ trend. When a TikTok cult begins, everyone who wants to participate will change their profile picture to an identifiable image representative of the group, and will sometimes even edit their display name.

They then go on to follow anyone else participating, which can in turn lead to people following them back. People have gained thousands of followers by joining in with these trends.

Many first became aware of the cult trend after the Lana Cult, where people used the same meme image of singer Lana Del Rey as their profile picture. This was quickly followed by the Hamster Cult, and plenty of others since then.

The latest cult to sweep TikTok is the ‘Vegeta Cult’ which, as the name suggests, is centered around Dragon Ball character Vegeta.

While previous cults have involved using the exact same image of one thing as their pictures, for this trend people are instead editing Vegeta’s green jacket onto various other characters, memes, or famous figures.

Popular TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio have even had their comment sections overtaken with the cult, with people keen to find others on the app who are participating.

How to make a Vegeta green jacket PFP

If you want to participate in the trend, doing so is relatively simple. You just need to create your own profile picture with Vegeta’s green jacket, and start following others on the app who are also participating in the trend.

To create your own Vegeta profile picture:

Download and open the app PicsArt. Tap the plus button, and select which photo you want to import. Click on the ‘Sticker’ tab. In the search bar, type ‘Vegeta.’ Tap on the cutout of the green jacket to select and import it. Adjust the size to your liking, then click ‘Apply.’ Click ‘Next’ to save.

As accounts participating in the trend continue to pop up across the app, even more people will inevitably start to join in with the craze.