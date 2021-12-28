What is the Material Girl trend on TikTok? Viral song explained

‘Material Girl’ is a song that’s taking over TikTok — and no, it’s not the 80’s bop by Madonna. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest viral trend.

TikTok is a hive for all sorts of viral content. From dances, memes, and even pasta recipes, the video app has spawned a slew of trends that have taken over the internet.

One of the more recent trends to take off on the social media platform involves a song by the name of ‘Material Girl.’

While most users associate such a phrase with Madonna’s classic 80’s bop, this is not the case. Instead, this newer track comes from makeup artist, reality TV star, and rapper Saucy Santana, and it’s bass boosted version is taking over social media.

What is the Material Girl TikTok song?

In a somewhat similar vein to Madonna’s song of the same name, Santana’s ‘Material Girl’ is all about enjoying the finer things in life; “Chanels and pears / That’s the trick that it takes to keep the girls.”

The song has sparked a new trend on TikTok, where — true to the track’s theme — users poke fun at their materialistic side.

While some TikTokers have shown that yes, they will bring their own equipment attachments to the gym and no they don’t care what you think, others have basked in the nostalgia of flexing on their grade school classmates by bringing McDonald’s to school back in the day.

Saucy Santana has also taken part in his own viral trend, which has garnered over 2.8 million views.

Although the trend first kicked off in early November, it’s making a comeback in late December, with users uploading their own hilarious takes on the meme just in time for the holiday season (and all those coveted presents).

If you're curious about other TikTok trends — such as the viral 'slide outline profile' trend