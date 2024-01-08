What is the “I want something I want” trend on TikTok? Viral Melissa McCarthy trend explained

A new trend, which is said to be inspired by Melissa McCarthy has taken TikTok by storm as people act and dance along to the song “Something I want” from the Tangled soundtrack.

As TikTok has pretty much become the internet’s hub for viral videos, you can always expect it to pick up trends from new pieces of pop culture within a few days, or even years of its release.

This is the case with the currently viral “I want something I want” trend on TikTok, where people are saying they’re embracing their inner Melissa McCarthy before acting out in front of the camera.

So far, over 119,7 million people have watched people take part in the new trend, but what exactly is the trend, and did Melissa McCarthy really start it? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the “something I want” song trend on TikTok?

The trend is inspired by the comedy movie Tammy starring Melissa McCarthy, and sees the actress trying to rob a gas station with a brown bag covering her face and one over her hand to make it look like she’s holding a gun.

A montage of the scene was published onto TikTok with the song “Something I Want” playing in the background and it quickly became a viral success and the inspiration for a new TikTok trend.

In the trend, people are seen starting the camera before slowly walking backward, dancing along to the rhythm of the music. When the chorus of the song starts, they then embrace their inner Tammy energy and turn their hands into a handgun while singing along to the first line, which is: “I want something that I want.”

They then return to their smiley selves as they continue with the second part of the trend which is a choreographed dance. This is done while singing along to the rest of the chorus, which is: “Something that I tell myself I need, something that I want.”

So there you have it, everything you need to know about the "Something I want" TikTok trend.

