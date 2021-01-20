 What is the "Golden Kappa" on Twitch and how do you get it? - Dexerto
What is the “Golden Kappa” on Twitch and how do you get it?

Published: 20/Jan/2021 6:34

by Brad Norton
Golden Kappa
Twitch

Twitch

The Golden Kappa emote is one of the biggest mysteries on Twitch but various sightings over the years have given us some intel to go off. Here’s everything we know about the elusive emote.

Kappa is a staple of Twitch chat. It’s one of the most widely utilized global emotes on the platform to express any form of sarcasm. Whether streamers are trolling their community or something unlucky happened in a game, the Kappa emote is often being spammed.

What might come as a surprise to viewers, however, is there’s actually a rare variant of this emote. Rather than the standard black and white face we all know and love, there’s a shiny golden version hidden away in the site’s code.

For years it has remained one of the biggest head-scratchers on the streaming platform. How can you use the Golden Kappa emote? Does everyone have access? Is Twitch just trolling everyone in the most ironic way? Here’s what we know.

How to get the Golden Kappa emote on Twitch

In short, there’s no clear means of unlocking the Golden Kappa emote and using it in chat. It can appear at random, in any Twitch channel, seemingly without any incentive behind it.

It’s recommended that you try using the standard Kappa emote as often as possible to increase your chances, however. At least once a day, in a variety of channels, could get you on your way to using the golden variant.

You may even stumble into the golden emote without realizing it. There might not be any notification that points towards your sparkly new emote. It could also be a one time use before it disappears again, so be sure to use it wisely if you get lucky and strike gold.

Outside of general Kappa use on Twitch, there are a ton of popular fan theories surrounding the Golden troll. Perhaps it’s only available when Twitch staff are present in chat. Maybe it appears as a birthday treat on the day you created your account.

No one truly knows, and things could always be changing behind the scenes.

Twitch chat Golden Kappa
Twitch
Golden Kappas have appeared at random in a number of channels over the years.

You’ll have to keep your fingers crossed and always be on the lookout for the golden emote. As far as we know, there’s only been one special occasion in Twitch history where the Golden Kappa was available for everyone.

October 26, 2020, marked history as viewers were able to spam the extremely rare emote for six full hours.

Only time will tell if we’ll ever be treated to another festive day of trolling.

Overwatch

Former Overwatch pro Ryuhejong suspended from Gen.G following Twitch drama

Published: 19/Jan/2021 21:43

by Bill Cooney
Ryujehong suspended Gen.G sexist comments
Robert Paul/OWL/Gen.G

Former Overwatch League star Jehong ‘Ryujehong’ Ryu has been suspended from the Gen.G organization after reportedly making sexist comments on stream.

Widely regarded as one of the best Ana and flex support players around, Ryujehong is a familiar name to any Overwatch esports fan. He was one of the most popular players in OWL before stepping away from the competitive scene after the Vancouver Titans nuked their roster back in May 2020.

On January 11, 2021, Gen.G announced that RJH would be joining their org as a content creator, which makes sense, as he was a figurehead for the org’s Seoul Dynasty squad during the League’s first two seasons.

Following what was a very short honeymoon period, the Korean-based org has now suspended Ryu for sexist comments he made on stream that quickly caught the attention of social media, as you can see below:

On January 16, Jehong streamed alongside a female streamer named Haegi, and reportedly made a number of sexist comments towards her multiple times, and even called her out for interrupting him, claiming that women shouldn’t interrupt men.

Since the stream happened the VOD has been deleted, but this is the internet, and the comments were quickly translated into English, kicking off the storm of social media backlash.

On January 19, Gen.G’s Chief Operating Officer Arnold Hur announced that the org was suspending Ryujehong “indefinitely” due to his on stream-comments.

“I’m personally very disappointed in the language used during the stream by Jehong. He was wrong, and I find it uncharacteristic of the person I knew who has always been a considerate, kind-hearted teammate,” Hur wrote. “Our belief is that whether you are a player or streamer, anybody with a platform should understand the responsibility of the higher standards that come with it. As such, we have suspended all of Jehong’s team-related activities indefinitely.”

Like Hur mentioned, Jehong did put out an apology of his own after the firestorm started, where he apologized for what he said, and promised to watch how he speaks in the future, but added he won’t be censoring himself either, according to a translation provided by @hannahhycho on Twitter.

“I am trying to move my streams towards the streamer Ryujehong. I know there are many people who used to watch my old streams who are struggling to adjust to the chat and are confused by the fact I will be using ‘streamer memes’ but I hope you can understand,” RJH wrote, according to the translation. “From now on, I will listen to feedback for my streams and chat to develop them further… I saw some messages from people who aren’t my fans and I want to tell them to stop fanning the flames.”

Just in case there weren’t enough wrinkles to this story, Haegi, the female streamer who was broadcasting with Ryujehong when the incident took place, has come out and defended him according to translations by Reddit user Great-Reno, saying they were bantering back and forth and what happened wasn’t what it seemed.

“Why RJH gets all the blame when I made sexist jokes with him either? This is a bit undeserved,” Haegi said in a YouTube video posted after the outrage began, according to the translation. “I’m cool with it. Why does it matter when the person involved with the matter feels okay? I don’t see why people get offended by this. Live in comfort please.”

Now, even if it just was some friendly banter back and forth, the kind of language Ryujehong apparently used just doesn’t fly when you’re signed to a major esports org like Gen.G, and is also a huge disappointment to the greater Overwatch community who saw him as a role model, and just a genuine, stand-up dude.

It remains to be seen when or if RJH will return from his suspension to being an active member of Gen.G.