What does DMV mean on TikTok? Slang term explained

DMV is a popular acronym you might have spotted while using social media apps like TikTok and Instagram — but what does it mean, and when is it used?

There are countless slang terms and phrases that have gained prominence on TikTok over the years. While some words like FYP are unique to TikTok, many others originated elsewhere and are commonly used by users on the platform.

One popular term you might have come across on the app is DMV, which is used in hashtags, bios, and video captions. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

DMV meaning on TikTok

DMV has multiple different meanings across the internet, but on TikTok, it is commonly used to mean ‘DC, Maryland, and Virginia.’

TikTokers from these locations might tag their posts with #DMV to connect or highlight content relevant to local viewers, ranging from regional jokes to local news and events. Many people have used the hashtag in their videos to poke fun at what it’s like to live there.

DMV can also stand for its most obvious meaning, which is ‘Department of Motor Vehicles. In this context, it’s often used humorously in video sketches or anecdotes about the frustrations of dealing with motor vehicle departments. These posts usually include music, viral sounds, and funny captions.

Another definition DMV can have is ‘Dance Music Challenge,’ referring to TikToks where users engage in popular or trending dance moves often set to specific songs. The hashtag #DMVChallenge might be used to highlight these videos, attracting viewers who are looking for the latest dance trends.

If there are other words or phrases being used on TikTok that confuse you, such as POV, ISTG, and GRWM, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.