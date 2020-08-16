What is the Bulletproof Challenge on TikTok?

A new trend on TikTok has seen some of social media’s most popular influencers referencing their biggest controversies, garnering millions of likes - but what exactly is the Bulletproof challenge?

There have been countless trends and challenges that have swept the viral video sharing app TikTok. This includes the dangerous Nutmeg Challenge and the freaky August 27 phenomenon that emerged in July.

But no trend has received quite so much all-star attention as the Bulletproof challenge, to the tune of La Roux’s 2010 hit Bulletproof.

How does it work?

The text included in videos participating in the trend always begins with “you think you can hurt my feelings?” before going on to explain a difficult time in their lives that has subsequently made them "bulletproof."

Influencers such as the likes of James Charles were quick to hop on the trend. In his video, he said “you think you can hurt my feelings? I lost 3 million subscribers in one day & cancelled over something I didn’t do.”

This of course references the Dramageddon fiasco of 2019, in which beauty 40 year old beauty guru Tati Westbrook launched a campaign to cancel James Charles over alleged egotism and sexual harassment.

While she has since retracted her comments made in the original “Bye Sister” video, James still clearly maintains feelings of resentment due to the enormous impact that situation has had on his career, and mental health.

In another video, YouTuber Tana Mongeau says “you think you can hurt my feelings? I was a Paul for 8 months,” referring to her short-lived marriage with controversial influencer Jake Paul that many allege was just a stunt for her reality TV show.

Additionally several cast members of the hit reality show Dance Moms, now all grown up and influencers in their own right, have jumped onto TikTok to reference the seemingly toxic environment they endured on the show.

In a video that now has almost 3 million likes, Nia Frazier said “you think you can hurt my feelings? I was the only black girl on Dance Moms.” Dance teacher Abby Lee Miller has previously been called out for her racist behavior towards kids on the show.

Jojo Siwa in a video that gained 2.5 million likes, references that she gets “made fun of 24/7 for her hairline” and that people call her a “giant toddler” every other day in reference to her bright and glittery aesthetic.

This star-studded trend has been a catharsis for influencers and TikTok users alike, and it’ll be interesting to see if anyone else takes to the stage to shade their past controversies.