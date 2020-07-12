What does August 27 mean on TikTok?

The mysterious August 27 trend has taken over TikTok in recent days but what does it all mean? Well, some users seem to have different things planned for the day.

More than any other social media platform, TikTok has plenty of trends that people latch on to. Be it a dance routine, a challenge to show off the most prized possession in your house, or using a certain piece of music for a day, the trends are usually wacky and entertaining.

Advertisement

However, at the start of July, some users have been startled by some TikToks. These videos, which stemmed from the user stfusamantha, center around something happening on August 27 – and can look pretty weird with dark-colored background and sinister seeming captions.

Yet, it might not be as freaky as it appears, as Taylor Lorenz seems to have figured things out and given an explanation for the phenomenon.

Advertisement

Who started the August 27 TikTok trend?

Lorenz noted that the trend has swept across TikTok in different forms – some videos with people going solo, and others with them partaking in duos.

He added that the stfusamantha’s TikTok was the first one to really grab the attention of others and while there are a ton of different meanings swirling around the day, she apparently just wanted to make a weird video.

Other people had maybe posted #August27 vids before her (it’s sort of unclear) but hers was one of the main ones to blow up. She, like everyone else, just did it as a joke/troll basically. She said in a comment she “just wanted to make a weird video” pic.twitter.com/qobVA6JX3G — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 11, 2020

What will happen on August 27?

Despite some wacky and wild theories, it now just looks like users are hyping it up for different reasons of their own. “Some people are saying that it’s like a TikTok holiday now,” Lorenz posted in one tweet before offering a better explanation.

Advertisement

”Basically, the #August27 thing started as a joke, became a trend so everyone hopped on because mysterious stuff goes viral,” he continued, adding that users are now just using the day to do different stuff.

Anyway, basically the #August27 thing started as a joke, became a trend so everyone hopped on b/c mysterious stuff goes viral. Now b/c of the attn some ppl are planning to do stuff on 8/27, mostly just treat it as a day for “manifestation”. pic.twitter.com/aukEUebwtV — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 11, 2020

Obviously, there is still plenty of time to go until August 27 and with users having a huge number of different ideas about the day, one idea could easily pick up steam and become the main focus.

TikTok fans will just have to keep an eye on what happens leading up to, and eventually on the day. But, it doesn’t look like there’s any reason to be worried about something sinister.