Is KSI really the first YouTuber with 2 Diamond Play Buttons?

Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has boasted about becoming the first YouTuber to receive two Diamond Play Buttons, after his second channel amassed over 10 million subscribers – but is he really?

KSI started his YouTube career over a decade ago. Starting from his humble FIFA roots, Olatunji has propelled himself into a worldwide superstar by expanding into other ventures.

Advertisement

Aside from running his own personal channels, KSI is a founding member of the Sidemen — who themselves are rapidly approaching that coveted 10 million subscriber mark.

Moving away from YouTube though, the 27-year-old has found success in the sport of boxing. His fights versus Logan Paul were the biggest pay-per-view internet events in history, with the pair walking away with a handsome chunk of change to show for their endeavors.

Advertisement

KSI first YouTuber with 2 Diamond Play Buttons?

After taking a hiatus from boxing, KSI has become more active across both his YouTube channels. And now, his second channel, ‘JJ Olatunji,’ has surpassed the 10 million subscriber mark.

In his celebratory video, Olatunji has an eight-minute skit with 'Bearus' where he defeats his beloved teddy bear to finally claim his second Diamond Play Button.

Although, while KSI is certainly the first UK YouTuber to receive two of the awards, he isn’t the first YouTuber globally to do so, as he claims in the video. With plenty of others around the world already pipping JJ to the post.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BCUIT70fWs

Who else has multiple Diamond play buttons?

Other YouTubers to boast multiple channels with over 10 million subs include Roman Atwood and Russian YouTuber 'Like Nastya' — who actually has SIX channels with over 10m subs.

Becoming the first YouTuber in the UK to receive two Diamond Play Buttons is still no easy feat. But given just how active he has been on his second channel of late, it’s no surprise that he’s finally managed to get that subscriber count over the line.

Of course, the success off the back of his recent single ‘Lighter’ with Nathan Dawe — which claimed the top spot in the UK charts on August 9 — will have likely given him the juice needed to reach the coveted mark.

Advertisement

KSI now has over 31 million subscribers between both of his channels, with his popularity only growing as his music ventures go from strength-to-strength.