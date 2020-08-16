Sway & Hype House to be punished by LA Mayor for controversial parties

The Sway and Hype houses could have landed themselves without utilities after throwing multiple parties, as the Los Angeles mayor has apparently been contacted and they will have their water and power shut off in the coming days.

With Bryce Hall turning 21, the TikTok star and his Sway housemates threw a large party as you’d expect, but they’ve come under fire from a number of different angles for doing so.

Advertisement

Videos emerged from the gathering on August 14, which showed that the partygoers, consisting of mostly content creators from TikTok and YouTube, having little regard for social distancing measures among other things.

As a result of such a large gathering of people, it appears as if the Sway House will losing their access to water and power – and they could land themselves in even more trouble if they throw further parties.

Advertisement

On August 16, Comedian Elijah Daniel tweeted about the get-together, calling Sway and Hype House members “attention-seeking clowns” who had been “risking lives for clout” by throwing parties amid the ongoing pandemic.

He also added that he’d been in contact with the Mayor’s office and that the two houses would be without power and water after Tuesday, August 18, for repeatedly breaking new rules about gatherings.

“I’m sure you’ll be told this but after your power and water gets shut off on Tuesday, if you continue to party they can, and will, try to charge you with domestic bioterrorism to make an example out of you,” the comedian added.

Advertisement

just a warning for Sway & Hype, i don’t even give a fuck about y’all and I’m sure you’ll be told this but after your power and water gets shut off on Tuesday, if you continue to party they can and will try to charge you with domestic bioterrorism to make an example out of you ❤️ https://t.co/3h7GpgJP4F — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 16, 2020

As of writing, no members of the Sway or Hype house have responded to Elijah’s tweet, so it’s unknown if they are aware of what is supposedly going down. Though, if true, it should mean no more parties for them in LA.

Dexerto has also contacted the LA Mayor’s office for comment, but as of publishing, they have not responded. We’ll update this post as and when any response is given or if any new information comes to light.