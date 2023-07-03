New ASMR trend of smashing glass bottles down stairs sparks controversy

A new type of ASMR video is taking TikTok by storm as over 200 million people watch glass bottles filled with random things rolling down some stairs until they smash. But the trends has also sparked controversy in regards to the food waste.

TikTokers are constantly on the lookout for new trends to try. From new dances to viral filters, the opportunities are endless.

A recent trend that has taken TikTok by storm recently sees glass bottles filled with different things from beer to orbeez roll down some stairs to see if they’ll smash.

Article continues after ad

TikTok user rachapotes was the first to post a video like this and it has been viewed over 200 million times in six days. They also have over 21.1 million likes on just six videos.

The sole purpose of the videos is to watch glass bottles and jars filled with different things roll down a flight of stairs to see if they will smash or not.

In the first video posted on June 27, the first bottle, which was filled with orbeez, faced its fate against the stairs.

Article continues after ad

The bottle shatters as soon as it hits the second step. It’s then followed by a bottle of champagne, a jar of olives, a bottle of beer, a jar of coleslaw, a bottle of cooking sauce, and a glass bottle of coca cola.

Viewers are loving the new type of content, but some worry about the waste

Being a form of visual ASMR, the videos provide viewers with satisfaction when seeing the bottles smash against the marble-looking flooring.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Why do I love this so much?” one person commented on the video.

Article continues after ad

Another person said: “This has no business being this entertaining.”

“Is it bad that I find this satisfying,” a third wrote.

Even though a lot of people enjoyed the videos, some couldn’t help to worry about the cleaning process after, as well as all of the wasted food.

One said: “I wonder how gross this staircase smells at this point.”

“All I’m thinking about is the cleaning,” another wrote.

“I know that’s your context and also really satisfying but for me it’s more like a waste of food, drinks, and money,” a third said.