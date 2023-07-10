What is the Barbie Shake trend on TikTok?

The Barbie Shake from Cold Stone Creamery is going viral on TikTok, as people are turning into Barbie versions of themselves. Here’s everything to know about the trend.

TikTok is renowned for spawning viral trends, which can be anything from aesthetically pleasing food fads or hilarious memes, and it can often be hard to keep up with.

Last month, McDonald’s popular Grimace Shake made its rounds on the short-form video app, as TikTokers filmed themselves taking a sip of the drink, before finding themselves on the floor, often surrounded by a crime scene.

Now, another food-related craze known as the Barbie Shake has taken over TikTok, but unlike the Grimace Shake trend where people pretend they’ve been poisoned, this pink shake makes you feel fabulous. Here’s everything to know about it.

What is the Barbie Shake on TikTok?

In anticipation of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie coming out later this month, Cold Stone Creamery has released some Barbie-themed desserts that have become part of this new TikTok trend.

The Barbie Shake fad sees users, especially men, taking a sip of the ice cream chain’s pink cotton candy shake, then spinning around, and transforming into Barbiefied versions of themselves. Their shirts usually change into pink-colored crop tops or dresses after consuming the magic drink.

Some of these clips feature Aqua’s iconic ‘Barbie World’ playing in the background, while others have used Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s version, which is part of the Barbie movie’s soundtrack.

As explained by Know Your Meme, users began joking that they had been “yassified” after drinking the shake, and eventually, it became a TikTok trend somewhere in July.

At the time of writing, the hashtag for “Barbie Shake” has amassed over 9 million views, as many of these videos have gone on to get thousands of likes on the app from entertained users.