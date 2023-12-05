What is the Starbucks snowman cookie trend? Viral videos explained

The Starbucks snowman cookie trend has been going viral on TikTok, but what is it? And how do you do it?

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok over the last few days, then chances are that you’ve come across the Starbucks snowman cookie trend. A ton of these videos have been circulating on the platform, showing users how to do a Christmas-themed photoshoot.

With the holiday season fast approaching, parents are eager to find creative new ways to photograph their children, with the latest trend seeing them break off the head of a Starbucks snowman cookie, before bringing their babies into frame.

In one video captioned, ‘POV: You’ve waited five years for your turn to do this trend.’ The video shows a brown Starbucks bag, before showing the snowman with its head cut off. The woman then pans the rest of the cookie over the baby, making it look half-snowman.

How do I do the viral Starbucks snowman cookie trend?

Doing the Starbucks snowman cookie trend really couldn’t be easier, in fact, one TikToker took to the platform to provide a guide for parents wanting to partake.

Here it is:

Grab your iPhone, and take a photo of your baby, favorably looking a bit festive Then, take a separate photo of just the torso of the snowman cookie, with your hand in frame holding it. Use your iPhone to copy the trimmed outline of the snowman cookie, and superimpose it over your baby’s picture. Save your photo, then increase the brightness if need be.

Starbucks are currently selling snowman cookies in the US, so if you’re eager to get in on the trend, make sure to pick one up this holiday season.