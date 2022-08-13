What is the Addison Rae lip gloss trend on TikTok?

TikTok users are recreating the way Addison Rae puts on her lip gloss in a trend that is continuing to go viral on the app, with many garnering hundreds of thousands of likes for their attempts at the technique.

21-year-old Addison Rae is one of the biggest influencers on TikTok, with an astonishing 88 million followers on her account where she posts videos participating in the latest popular trends.

One trend that has been going viral on the app throughout July and August was actually started by the star, thanks to the way she puts on her lip gloss.

In several videos, including one posted in July, Addison can be seen putting on her lip gloss by putting the tube in between her teeth, and then using the applicator with her other hand so she still has one hand left to hold her phone and record.

These videos garnered millions of views, and fans quickly took to trying to recreate the effortless-looking technique for themselves, becoming a viral trend.

Some garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and millions of views for their successful attempts at the trend, perfectly recreating Addison’s original videos.

Others parodied the trend by swapping the lip gloss out for different products, or by putting the entire lip gloss tube inside their mouth instead of letting it stick out like you’re supposed to.

Addison uploaded another video of the lip gloss application technique on August 13, which will no doubt prompt a whole new wave of people to try out the simple trend.