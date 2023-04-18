What is the ‘1, 2, buckle my shoe’ trend on TikTok?

TikTokers are going viral with their spoof videos using the popular nursery rhyme ‘One, Two, Buckle My Shoe.‘ Here’s what you need to know.

TikTok is the best place to go to find the latest trends and challenges that are circulating the internet. Many of the platform’s most popular videos and trends feature ‘sounds,’ and these audios often end up completely taking over the app.

Often, they are songs that go viral and inspire thousands to make their own videos using the same sound. The latest audio to take off on TikTok, however, is a little strange.

Recently, people have been hopping onto the ‘One, Two, Buckle My Shoe’ trend, creating TikToks using a parodied version of an old song. If you’ve heard it out of context and are wondering where it came from, here’s everything you need to know.

What is the ‘1, 2, buckle my shoe’ TikTok trend?

The ‘1, 2 buckle my shoe’ trend on TikTok is a spoof of the famous childhood nursery rhyme from the 18th century. The aim of the trend is to make fun of the song by making a comparison to how things are in the present time.

It all started when TikToker Eddy (edmondx) posted a video showing off his Nike shoes. In the clip, he sang the lyrics to the popular nursery rhyme but added a little Gen-Z twist to it. The lyrics go as follows: “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe. Three, Four, Buckle Some More. Five, Six, Nike kicks.”

Eddy’s video went viral with over 23 million views, and the song has since taken over the platform because of the way he sings it. Creators are now sharing the same and it has become the latest craze on the app.

So far, the original audio has been featured in over 4,000 TikTok posts and viewers are absolutely loving it. Some users have even altered the sound of Eddy’s video for fun and re-shared his version of ‘One, Two, Buckle My Shoe.’