What is ‘post to view’ on TikTok?

TikTok has rolled out a new feature called ‘post to view,’ which has left many users confused. Here is everything you need to know.

Following the short-form app’s latest update on November 14, many users discovered that some of the videos and photos posted by others had been blurred with a message that read: “Post to view.”

TikTokers were left confused as they needed to post a photo or short video of their own, if they wanted to see what someone else had posted.

Several users have already slammed the feature, comparing it to a popular photo-sharing app. “They are copying BeReal because it’s popular but they are basically shoving it down our throats,” one wrote.

TikTok’s ‘post to view’ explained

‘Post to view’ is the latest addition to TikTok’s ‘Now’ feature, which allows “daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most.”

Users now receive daily ‘Time to Now’ notifications with a prompt to post a ten-second video or a photo to share with friends.

Once posted within the three-minute window, it will then unlock other posts for you to see. This feature also allows you to view your past uploads, but you won’t be able to see it for your friends.

Anyone who wants to use it must be 13 years old and above, or 14 years old and above for people in South Korea or Indonesia.

How to enable TikTok Now feature

TikTok Now is available within the app in some countries, while others will have to download it separately. If you are seeing the ‘post to view’ notification, it means the new feature is available to use in-app.

If not, you simply download TikTok Now from App Store or Google Play, open the app, and create an account. You can also use the one you already have for TikTok.

Tap the ‘Start as’ button if you want to use the account you’re currently logged into, or ‘Other TikTok accounts’ if you want to log in using another.