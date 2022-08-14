What is BeReal? Photo sharing app takes over social media

BeReal is the latest photo-sharing app to take over social media, with more people joining the app by the day — here’s everything you need to know about the latest viral sensation.

If you’ve spent any time on apps like TikTok or Instagram lately, you have probably at some point encountered mentions of the app BeReal.

Developed by Alexis Barreyat, BeReal is a photo-sharing app that prompts people to send a photo of what they are doing at that exact moment at a different time every day, with the website explaining: “Every day at a different time, everyone is notified simultaneously to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes.”

The app gets you to take a photo using the front and back camera simultaneously which will show exactly what someone is doing at the moment they receive the notification.

You are then also able to react to your friends’ posts using ‘RealMojis’ taken with the front-facing camera, which can make for some hilarious interactions.

In theory, the app is designed to promote authenticity, and thanks to the app’s unique concept, it has seen a huge boost in popularity throughout 2022.

Countless users have gone viral on TikTok by sharing the funniest things that have happened to them on BeReal, usually as a result of the notification going off at an inopportune moment.

Others have shared their stories of when the notification has gone off at the perfect time, usually when they are at an interesting event like a concert, or even meeting someone famous.

You are able to download BeReal on Google Play and the App Store, and with the app continuing its streak of popularity, now could be the perfect time to test it out with your friends.