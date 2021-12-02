What is Creator Next on TikTok? Tips, monetization options & more

TikTok has announced Creator Next, bolstering the platform’s monetization tools to help creators make more money. Here’s what it is and how it works.

On December 1, 2021, TikTok officially announced Creator Next, pledging to “reward creators for their creativity on TikTok.”

With Creator Next, eligible creators can easily unlock new and existing tools to be rewarded for their creativity on TikTok, as well as more monetization options to better make money and a career out of their content.

Here are all the new changes, as well as how to check if you’re eligible to make money from TikTok.

What is TikTok’s Creator Next?

To put it simply, Creator Next offers new features to TikTokers to better make money from their content, consolidating all of their new and old monetization features under the Creator Next banner.

As outlined in the TikTok Newsroom blog post, users will be able to send Tips to eligible creators, who will receive 100% of the Tip. Creators can also receive Video Gifts in the form of diamonds, either when posting videos or when they go live.

Through Creator Next, eligible creators with 10K followers or more can also sign up to the TikTok Creator Marketplace to collaborate with brands on opportunities that fit their content.

Who is eligible for Creator Next?

To be eligible to join Creator Next and make use of its features, creators must meet certain criteria. Here’s what’s included:

Must be 18+

Must meet minimum follower requirements (dependent on region)

Must have at least 1,000 video views in the last 30 days

Must have at least three posts in the last 30 days

Must have an account that is in good standing with Community Guidelines

Must be based in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy or Spain (Canada and Australia coming soon)

How to join Creator Next

To take advantage of Creator Next, you need a successful application to the TikTok Creator Fund. You can check out our guide on how to make money from TikTok, but put simply, you can go into your account settings then select Creator Tools > TikTok Creator Fund.

Once you’ve joined the Creator Fund, you can start making money from your TikToks!