What is color analysis? New TikTok trend explained

If you’ve been on TikTok, or any other social media platform, chances are you’ve heard people talk about color analysis. But what is it? Here’s everything you need to know.

The types of content that end up going viral and become trends on TikTok are impossible to predict. From the lettuce water trend to the creepy baby blue trend, the app has seen it all.

A recent trend is color analysis. Although color analysis is not a new phenomenon, it has recently made its way to TikTok.

Article continues after ad

Also known as ‘finding your colors’, the topic is exploding on social media, with millions of video views on TikTok. There’s also a separate color analysis filter that can help you do your own analysis. But what is it?

What is color analysis?

Color analysis is a term often used within the cosmetics and fashion industry to describe a method of determining the colors of clothing, makeup, and hairstyle that harmonize with a person’s skin complexion, eye color, and hair color for use in wardrobe planning and style consulting

Article continues after ad

The practice believes that the wrong colors will draw attention to such flaws as wrinkles or uneven skin tone while harmonious colors will enhance the natural beauty of the individual making them appear healthy, brighter, and possibly more attractive or put-together.

TikTok introduces a new generation to color analysis

Thanks to several filters on TikTok, Gen Z is now discovering the world of color analysis and what it means.

Speaking to the Independent about this trend, Cliff Bashforth, managing director of Colour Me Beautiful, said: “TikTok users love educational content and transformation stories.

Article continues after ad

“Colour analysis provides a captivating narrative, and the system can be proven by displaying ‘before and after’ makeovers, good and bad colors on an individual and color combinations.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to find your colors through color analysis

If you would like to take part in the trend, there are a couple of ways you can do it. You could either go to a professional to have them do a color analysis on you.

This typically includes a professional who will look at how different groups of shades look against your face. The will then decide what color group you belong in based on the results, which will show your best colors.

Article continues after ad

You can also do the test yourself, which now thanks to TikTok, is easier than ever.

There are several filters on the app which you can use to see what group of colors works best for you.

Several people have also made videos to help you find your colors, including moziemacc who goes through every step you should take to find your colors.