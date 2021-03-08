What is CapCut? The ByteDance-owned TikTok editing app

Many TikTok users have been raving about a video-editing app called CapCut, an app owned by ByteDance, which is the same company that owns TikTok.

Since TikTok began, and even dating back to when it was originally called Musical.ly, cool effects, transitions, and editing techniques have been a huge part of content creation on the app.

Whether that’s timing when they start and stop the camera to provide a cool transition effect, or using other apps to apply professional-looking techniques to make TikToks stand out, countless videos have gone viral thanks to the creators’ editing techniques.

One app that is proving to be particularly popular among TikTok users is CapCut, which is available to download for free from both the App Store and the Google Play store.

The app contains basic editing functions like clip splitting and trimming, volume, color filters, etc, but also provides handy features like background removal, chroma key, masking, stabilization, and more.

Does TikTok own CapCut?

Thanks to the popularity of the editing software among users of TikTok, some are curious as to whether the two apps are directly affiliated with each other.

While CapCut is not owned by TikTok itself, it is owned by ByteDance, which is the Chinese tech company that also owns TikTok.

This could explain why the app has become so popular with TikTok users, but CapCut is also popular on Twitter, particularly among fan accounts.

How to make a video on CapCut

Download the app from the App Store or the Google Play store. Launch CapCut, and allow it to have access to your camera roll. Click on the plus button that says New Project. Select which videos you want to edit from your camera roll, or from the stock footage provided by the app. Use the various editing tools that are provided to edit your video the way you want. When finished, press the arrow at the top right corner of the screen to export your video. Once your video has exported, choose whether you want to share it directly to TikTok, or to other platforms.

CapCut is helping TikTok users to level up their editing skills and certainly seems to be making videos stand out on people’s For You Pages.