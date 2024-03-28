What happened to Alexa and Brennon after Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind Season 3 couple, Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux became the prime example of the success of the Netflix social experiment. Here’s what happened to the pair.

Love Is Blind Season 3 aired in the fall of 2022 and featured 30 singles mostly from Dallas, Texas.

Two successful pairs from this season included Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton, and Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux.

Alexa and Brennon first connected over their shared love for Shakshuka and Alexa’s Jewish background, and from that moment on, their bond only grew stronger. The pair sealed their promise with a kiss during the finale.

Are Alexa and Brennon from Love Is Blind still together?

After enduring several ups and downs throughout their relationship, Alexa and Brennon are still together.

The pair exchanged vows during the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale in 2021, and since then had their third wedding anniversary in the summer of 2024.

During the Season Reunion Special, the couple disclosed that they had moved in together and were living with their two dogs.

Alexa and Brennon are very active on their Instagram and regularly share their lives with their fans.

On January 26, 2024, they announced that they were expecting, and fans were excited to find that Love Is Blind’s first official baby was on its way.