What happened to Carlee Russell? Google search history of missing woman goes viral

Carlee Russell’s sudden disappearance has raised intrigue among social media users, as she disclosed details about her mysterious kidnapping.

Russell’s disappearance came after she called 911, claiming she saw a toddler walking barefoot and alone, before being kidnapped.

As details of the case surfaced, social media users jumped at the occasion, dissecting every piece of evidence, including the missing woman’s Google search history.

The woman residing in Alabama had gone missing for 48 hours before returning home. However, the case investigators have revealed they found her story had some gaps.

Carlee’s search history revealed

During a press conference, chief police revealed Carlee’s search history when they investigated her disappearance, which included searches regarding amber alerts, bus tickets, as well as the movie Taken.

The police revealed that the last finding seemed “very strange” to him and added that she specifically searched for, “Do you have to pay for an amber alert,” two days before her disappearance.

During the morning of her disappearance, she searched for “How to take money from register without getting caught Reddit,” as well as “Birmingham bus station”.

Her search history has become a point of discussion on the internet and even the revelation of her stealing multiple items from her workplace has led to strong reactions online. Many users claim she fabricated her entire kidnapping story.

Police chief finds it hard to believe

The police chief revealed it was hard to believe since there was no evidence of the missing toddler.

“To think that a toddler- barefoot, that could be three or four years old- is going to travel six football fields without getting in the roadway, without crying… it’s just very hard for me to understand,” he said.

He added, “There are many questions left to be answered, but only Carlee can provide those answers. What we can say is that we’ve been unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators, and we have no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public safety related to this particular case.”

The internet began creating memes once they knew these details about Russell’s disappearance. However, now that Carlee is back home, only she can answer the questions about her alleged kidnapping.