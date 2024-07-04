FaZe Lacy & Clix IRL stream helps locate boy who was missing for three months

Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod and FaZe Clan’s Nick ‘Lacy’ helped find a missing boy thanks to a chance encounter on an IRL stream.

The pair of content creators were streaming out on the streets of Miami on July 2 when they decided to sit and eat at a local cafe. They sat outside, chatting with people passing by and nearby tables when a tanned boy in green shorts started talking to them, asking them if they were partying.

The two only interacted with the person for a short time where he acted erratically and eventually walked away from the pair.

Lacy posted on social media the next day that he had been contacted by the boy’s older brother via email. The message said the boy, Troy Coleman, was from Michigan and had been missing from Flint Township for three months.

“He is not on drugs, he is schizophrenic and he is 17 years old if someone can contact me about this I would be so thankful. He has been missing for three months and his case was put on homicide in Michigan,” the email said.

The creator said he put out the message and a photo of the boy on his social media so that it could help him and his family reunite.

Lacy released a follow-up post about the situation on July 4, saying he told the boy’s brother what hotel he was staying at in Miami.

“He has been found and placed in a holding cell in Miami until he gets transferred back to Michigan with his family. The power of the internet is insane thank you guys,” Lacy said.

Flint Township Police’s Facebook account confirmed that the individual had been found in Miami and his travel back to his family was being arranged. Coleman had been missing since May 17 and was last seen at an intersection in Mt. Morris Township, Michigan before being spotted on the live stream.