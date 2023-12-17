Woman splits internet after claiming to background check everyone she’s ever met

A woman has sparked debate amongst TikTok users after revealing she has done a background check on every person she’s ever met.

Thanks to the internet, all you need is a person’s name and the chances are you’ll be able to find something about who they are.

As the famous saying suggests, once something is on the internet it is most likely going to remain there, a digital footprint leaving behind traces of all your online activity.

Article continues after ad

One woman, however, has decided to make the most of online records and ensure they are working in her favor, taking to TikTok to reveal she has googled every person she’s met.

Article continues after ad

Saber, who goes by ‘sabercierra’ on the social media platform, shared how she told one of her coworkers about her online sleuthing.

“I told him that I have Googled everybody I’ve ever met’s record — which is a fact, I do that,” Saber said. “As soon as I meet you, I Google your record because I [want to] know what you’re up to and who you are as a person.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to Saber, her coworker was immediately taken aback and asked whether she had searched his. When she admitted she had and he asked what had been found, Saber simply replied, “Well what did you do?”

Article continues after ad

“He walked away,” Saber said, revealing the man had previously gotten a record for domestic violence against his partner. “I need you guys to look up everybody’s record that you meet, especially if you’re planning on like dating them.”

Article continues after ad

For the most part, viewers were largely in support of Saber’s advice and many commenters shared their own stories of how a quick look into someone’s past helped them to avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“I did this — found out he had domestic violence charges from his ex-wife. He admitted it and acted like it was no biggie,” one viewer wrote. Another said, “I dated a guy that had a kidnapping charge [and] didn’t know ’til after he moved in. ALWAYS check their record.”

However, not everyone was on board; some pointed out a background check only shows records for those who have been caught; “The ones with clean records don’t get caught. Those are the ones you have to watch for.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.