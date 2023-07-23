What does WYS mean on Snapchat?

‘WYS’ is a popular term used across various social media platforms, such as Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and many more. Here’s everything to know about what it means and when it’s used.

Snapchat, with its innovative features and playful interface, has become a preferred platform for younger people to interact with their friends online.

In addition to sharing photos and videos, users also exchange direct messages, often peppered with slang terms and acronyms for smoother and quicker communication.

While using Snapchat, you may have come across the widely-used term ‘WYS,’ whether that’s in the caption of a snap or in a message sent directly to you. If you’re not sure what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

WYS meaning on Snapchat

On social media, WYS usually stands for ‘What You Saying?‘ and it’s a casual way of asking someone “What are you doing?” or “What’s going on?” This quick, informal phrase is used to initiate a conversation or check in on someone.

If a friend hasn’t responded to your message for a while, you might send them a snap saying, “WYS?” This would be your way of checking in on them, making sure they’re alright, or simply nudging them to respond to your previous message.

You might also use WYS to catch up with someone you haven’t spoken to in a long time. For instance, you could start a conversation by sending a snap with the caption, “Hey, long time no see, WYS?”

Of course, this acronym isn’t exclusive to Snapchat, so you may see it used across a whole range of different social media apps including TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, and many more.

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.