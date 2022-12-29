Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

‘WSG’ is a term commonly used on Snapchat, as well as other popular social media platforms like Instagram. Here’s everything you need to know about what the term means and when it’s used.

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular ways for people to communicate with others online, through the use of disappearing messages, images, and stories.

If you have used Snapchat for any length of time you have probably seen a number of different slang terms and abbreviations used across the app.

WSG is one of these terms, and while it may be used in stories, you will often see it in direct messages.

If you’re confused about what the word means, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What does WSG mean on Snapchat

On Snapchat, WSG usually stands for ‘What’s Good?’ WSG in this context is primarily used to ask how somebody is doing, and will often be used to prompt a conversation.

Due to the conversational nature of the abbreviation, you are more likely to see this term used in direct messages on Snapchat, as opposed to in stories or another public posts, but you may still spot WSG used in these contexts.

The term is by no means exclusive to Snapchat, so you might also see it used in conversations on other platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and more.

