What does Lala Bop mean? Controversial trend sparks backlash

‘Lala Bop’ is the latest slang to make the rounds on TikTok. But what does this offensive term actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Over the years, TikTok has become a breeding ground for trendy slang terms and acronyms that frequently pop up in videos, direct messages, captions, and hashtags.

While some of these terms may bring about positivity, inclusivity, or creative ingenuity, others can be damaging, toxic, or outright harmful, like the ‘d-slur’ and the infamous acronym RCTA.

The latest offensive slang that’s been going viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons is ‘Lala Bop,’ which has sparked a controversial trend that involves exposing people’s personal lives — particularly, their sexual activities — without their knowledge or consent. Here’s everything to know.

Lala Bop meaning on TikTok

Lala Bop refers to someone who is perceived to have multiple sexual partners, often framed in a judgmental or negative light. It is commonly directed towards women, though not exclusively, and implies that the person has a high “body count” or casually sleeps around.

According to Urban Dictionary, a Lala Bop “can be a male or female, someone who f***s everybody,” and “a h*e, cheater, somebody who talks to everyone.”

The term is making the rounds on TikTok thanks to a cruel trend that sees users expose and shame others for their alleged sexual activities.

Many accounts with the name ‘Lala Bop’ are posting a photo of a person, followed by text slides describing what they’ve allegedly done sexually. The content is generated from stories sent in via DMs by other users, and the target of the post is often unaware that they’re being featured.

TikTokers are now calling out participants of the trend for invading privacy, perpetuating sl*t-shaming, and contributing to online harassment that’s usually directed at minors. “You are f**king cruel to think somebody deserves to be posted to this foul trend,” one user wrote in their video.

“Y’all posting minors, little kids, or anybody is not funny or cool,” another said in their post. “I don’t even know where to start when I say how DISGUSTING the Lala Bop trend is,” a third user shared. “People are doing this with KIDS. What you’re doing is bullying.”

