What does HMS mean on TikTok?

While using social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat, you may have encountered the term HMS – but what does this acronym stand for?

TikTok is known for its dynamic content, ranging from dance trends to comedic skits, but it also presents a unique lexicon that may be confusing for those unfamiliar with it.

As with every other social media app, people on TikTok use various slang terms and acronyms to communicate with each other, with some phrases that are popular across multiple platforms, and others that have originated from TikTok.

While browsing your For You Page, you may have spotted the acronym HMS, whether that’s in the caption of a video, comments, or in hashtags. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

HMS meaning on TikTok

On social media, HMS usually stands for ‘Hang Myself,’ referencing self-harm. It’s similar to the popular acronym KMS, which stands for ‘Kill Myself.’

The term is frequently used as a joke by those who use dark humor as a coping mechanism for dealing with stress and mental health issues.

When a person on TikTok says “I’m gonna HMS,” they are often venting their frustration, expressing their boredom with a situation, or being over-the-top about an unlucky incident.

However, if you notice someone repeatedly using this phrase, especially if they display signs of distress or depression, it might be worth reaching out to them privately or alerting someone who can help.

There are other possible definitions to this term, including ‘Hate Myself’ and ‘Havard Medical School,’ but the former meaning is generally more common to see on apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter.

If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm, reach out to a professional who can help by texting Hello to 741471 to speak to the Crisis Text Line in the US.