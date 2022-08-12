DTB is a term used by many on TikTok and multiple other social media platforms, but the acronym has multiple possible meanings — here’s everything you need to know about it.

Just like pretty much every other social media platform, video app TikTok has generated a number of popular slang terms which you will see everywhere on the app, from captions in videos, to comment sections and DMs.

Some terms like FYP are unique to TikTok, whereas other slang phrases and acronyms are used widely across social media as a whole, as well as being referenced frequently on TikTok.

DTB is a term that you may have encountered on TikTok, in videos or in comment sections, and there’s a chance you could have been confused about the meaning, since there seems to be a few different things this acronym could possibly stand for.

What does DTB mean on TikTok?

In many cases on TikTok, DTB appears to stand either for ‘Don’t Trust Boys’ or ‘Don’t Trust B*tches.’ This term is often used when people are recounting their negative experiences in the dating world, or showing their reactions to being let down by someone they were involved with.

However, sometimes people choose to put more of a wholesome spin on this term by making videos that state “DTB except for…” where they will then show appreciation for their current partner.

In some contexts, DTB could also stand for “don’t text back,” however this definition is a lot less commonly used on TikTok in comparison to the other meanings.

There are so many different slang terms on TikTok that are used on a daily basis, with new ones being created and popularized all the time. If you find that you’re confused by other common terms on the app, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the platform’s most popular phrases.