What does DYT mean on TikTok?

While using TikTok, or other social media apps like Snapchat and Twitter, you might have encountered the acronym DYT. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Short-form video app TikTok is used by millions of people from across the globe, as it offers a platform for everyone to express their creativity and share it with others.

Given its vast user base and global reach, new phrases and acronyms pop up regularly, making it quicker and easier to talk to people on the app.

If you are a frequent TikTok user, you may at some point have encountered somebody using the term DYT on the platform. This is often likely to crop up in the caption of a video, however, you also might spot it in direct messages, or comments.

But what does DYT stand for, and when is it used? Here’s everything you need to know.

DYT meaning on TikTok

On TikTok, DYT usually stands for ‘Do Your Thing.’ This phrase is an encouragement, a call to action for users to embrace and express their uniqueness without fear of judgment.

The term is often used in scenarios where users are showcasing a talent, a quirky hobby, or an unconventional opinion. For instance, a user might post a video of themselves performing a unique dance routine or cooking an unconventional recipe, accompanied by the hashtag #DYT.

Similarly, when a content creator posts a video of them engaging in an unusual hobby or showing off a rare skill, comments like “DYT!” serve as a supportive nod.

There is another definition for DYT, which suggests that it stands for ‘Do You Think.’ However, you probably won’t see this as often as the former meaning.

If you want to learn more about TikTok slang, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms on the app.